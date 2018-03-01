Record turnout at Craig’s Cruisers Grand Re-opening!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Craig’s Cruisers in Grand Rapids held a grand reopening event Friday night to show off their giant expansion.

There is a revamped laser tag course and trampoline park.. plus, a one-of-a-kind ninja course!

If you plan to jump in the trampoline park you’ll need a completed waiver and Craig’s CruisersTrampoline Socks. You can fill out the waiver online to speed up your check-in process: https://craigscruisers.pfestore.com/waiver/

In order to save time when you arrive, you may fill out and sign your liability waiver in advance. Please note that you must be at least 18 years old in order to …must have a parent or guardian complete their waiver.

5730 Clyde Park Ave SW, Wyoming

