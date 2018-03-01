Bethany Thrift Store: A great place to give

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Now is a great time of year for spring cleaning and a chance to help others. A great place to start is Bethany Christian Service’s Thrift Store. It’s a perfect place to share and give back to a good cause.

Bethany’s Thrift Store offers a wide variety of high-quality merchandise including gently used clothing and household items as well as brand new beds and furniture. All proceeds directly support Bethany Christian Services’ programs in Grand Rapids, Michigan including adoption, foster care, and more.

Store and donation hours:

Monday–Friday: 10:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Visit Bethany’s Thrift Store:

Bethany’s Thrift Store

2820 29th Street SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49512

616-254-7777