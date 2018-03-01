A different take on learning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – It might look like a regular high school and students learn the same as any others, but it is how students learn that makes Kent Innovation High School different.

Students learn through project-based learning. Students are responsible for their own learning and each student has a specific role to play on the specific teams. They depend on each other and learn from each other.

Students learn more than the basics. They learn about communication, problem solving, critical thinking and collaboration.

If you are interested in learning more about Kent Innovation High School, they are holding an open house that’s open to everyone in the community.

Community Open House

Kent Innovation High

Thursday, March 8 from 5pm-7pm

1655 East Beltline – Grand Rapids

kentinnovationhigh.org

