The Griffins are going purple

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) On Friday, March 2, the Grand Rapids Griffins painted the town purple while bringing awareness to cancer research.

The Grand Rapids Griffins Purple Game takes place every year at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. It is a celebration of Van Andel Institute’s cancer research and the Purple Community. The game is a fun night of purple and education about the great research happening at VAI. Griffins players wear purple uniforms and there is purple concessions and purple merchandise for sale.

Purple Community is the community outreach program of VAI. It works with groups, schools, businesses, and organizations who want to help people affected by cancer. Every dollar raised goes to research at VAI.