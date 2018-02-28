Stars from GMA, The Goldbergs & The View to host Oscars Red Carpet special

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The biggest night in entertainment is just around the corner! Get ready for glitz, glam and the biggest stars during the 90th annual Oscar Awards! The ultimate red carpet event and lead-in to the live telecast of the “Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live From The Red Carpet,” will take place on Sunday, March 4, 2018 on MY ABC WOTV 4.

The exciting opening ceremony will be hosted by a few familiar faces; “Good Morning America” co-anchor Michael Strahan, star of ABC’s “The Goldbergs” Wendi McLendon-Covey, “The View” co-host Sara Haines, Vanity Fair executive West Coast editor Krista Smith and IMDb special correspondent Dave Karger, which begins at 6:30 p.m.

The red carpet will feature interviews with the biggest stars, this year’s nominees, presenters and performers. Loving what you see? Join the conversation on social media. Our very own red carpet guru from MY ABC WOTV4 will be slicing and dicing this year’s ‘hot and not’ looks on the carpet.

“The Oscars Opening Ceremony captures the energy and excitement of the red carpet like no other,” said 90th Oscars producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd. “This year promises to be even better with exclusive interviews and access you won’t find anywhere else.”

Tune into the 90th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4 on MY ABC WOTV4.

