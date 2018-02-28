Shocking ending to The Bachelor: Will Arie walk away from love?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Don’t miss the shocking two-night finale that will rock The Bachelor Nation to its core!

MONDAY, MARCH 5 (8:00-11:00 pm EST) – Watch the romantic and dramatic three-hour season finale with a raw, uncut ending to Arie’s journey, on “The Bachelor.”

The compelling, live three-hour television event will begin with America watching along with the studio audience as Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s journey to find love comes to its astonishing conclusion. The Bachelor prepares to make one of the most difficult choices of his life, having narrowed down the field to two women with whom he is madly in love – Becca K. and Lauren B. – and told both of them that he loves them. Who does Arie, after much soul-searching, see as his future wife?

Arie hopes that with the help of his family, he will be able to find clarity about which of the two final women are right for him and who his family will embrace. When Lauren arrives, she instantly charms everyone with her outgoing personality. She has a heart-to-heart talk with Arie’s mom, breaking down and admitting how painful it would be if she lost Arie. Becca, who is normally confident, is shaken by the reality that there is another woman who wants the same thing she does: to marry Arie. Arie’s family is very impressed with Becca as well.

Is Arie’s family right? There is a type of woman that Arie always dates, but shouldn’t marry? Should he listen to his head or his heart?

Will his last dates with both women help him determine the answer to this seemingly impossible decision? Lauren is full of surprises and turns an unexpected corner in their relationship. The couple ends up connecting on a deeper level than before. Becca shares a heartfelt scrapbook of their journey and it reminds him of all the things he loves about her. Their connection is undeniable. He truly is in love with both women and could happily marry either one. So how can he choose? Or will he just walk away?

An unbelievable twist that no one saw coming develops into a jolting, must-see ending.

Find out on the season finale of “The Bachelor,” MONDAY, MARCH 5 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on My ABC WOTV 4, streaming and on demand.

TUESDAY, MARCH 6 (8:00-10:01 pm EST) – The live, shocking two-hour conclusion to Arie’s love story will unfold on ‘The Bachelor: After the Final Rose.’ Plus, find out who the next Bachelorette is!

Arie’s soul-searching journey continues after America followed the chaos of his being in love with two women, which played out in gut-wrenching fashion, on “The Bachelor: After the Final Rose,” a two-hour live special.

Arie, Becca and Lauren all will be together in front of a studio audience with host Chris Harrison to discuss one of the most emotional, stunning endings to any Bachelor season. Arie will take Bachelor Nation back to those weeks in Peru with Becca and Lauren. What was behind his unexpected decision that blindsided both of them? What will the women have to say to Arie when they see him? Special guests, including some of the provocative women from this season, Bekah M., Kendall, Seinne and Tia, will discuss Arie’s dilemma and his astonishing choices.

And in one last surprise, the identity of the new Bachelorette will be revealed!

Don’t miss it! Watch “The Bachelor: After the Final Rose” TUESDAY, MARCH 6 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on My ABC WOTV 4, streaming and on demand.