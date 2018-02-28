Relax and refresh with Serene Body Essentials

Latesha Lipscomb Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Winter weather got you down? Relax and refresh with bath products from Serene Body Essentials!

Our lips loose moisture in colder temperatures, so seal your kiss with this coconut lime lip balm.

Because of constant exposure to winter weather our skin can become excessively dry, combat scaly skin with the Dandelion Salve or the Lavender Lotion Bar. Place a small amount in hands and massage where needed.

These products are handcrafted in Grand Rapids by a local leading lady and can be purchased online.

