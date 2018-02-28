DIY at-home facial steam

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Winter can leave us all looking a little less…well, you know. We lose our glow. But you can care for your winter weathered skin and get that glow back with some great self care at home. Plus, when the weather is too much outside its fun to offer yourself an indoor spa day.

The warmth, moisture and fragrance of an herbal steam can melt away tension, clear your mind and lift your spirits as it deeply cleanses and rejuvenates the skin. The moisture will soften the dry dead winter skin making it easier to slough away and leave behind a fresh complexion. The heat from the steam will boost the facial circulation and stimulate pores and glands to release dirt and toxins to the surface.

Every steam needs to have a combination of 4 types of ingredients. 1. Those that stimulate circulation. 2. Those that draw out impurities. 3. Those that soothe. 4. Therapeutic and aromatherapy to please the mind and relax the body.

Chamomile is soothing, relaxing and astringent.

is soothing, relaxing and astringent. Comfrey is healing and moistening.

is healing and moistening. Licorice Root draws out impurities.

draws out impurities. Bay Leaves increase circulation.

increase circulation. Lavender Oil is antibacterial, improves complexion and is great for sensitive skin. The aroma is calming and relieves stress induced lines.

This is a nice formula for normal to dry skin. Use 2 pints filtered water and bring to a boil. Add about 2 handfuls of the herbal combination to the water and remove from heat. Allow this to steep for about 2 minutes. Now add a few drops of the essential oil. Position your face about 12-18 inches above your pot and cover your head with a towel to make a steam tent over your pot. You will find that 5 minutes if very nice but only stay for a maximum of 10 minutes. Follow with a rich moisturizer if you are prone to dry skin and something a but lighter if you are more prone to oily skin.