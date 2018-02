GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Meet Gerri and Les Shoemaker. They’ve got quite a story to tell. Gerri is 95 and her husband, Les, is just one year older. They have lived a rich life together, raising 4 children and now watching their 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren grow. What is so special about this couple, is their undying love for each other and the fact that they’ve been married for 75 and a half years. Maranda recently caught up with them at their home at Samaritas Senior Living.

