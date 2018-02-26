That Movie Shindig: food, cider, and entertainment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Grab your girlfriends or that special someone, and treat yourself to a night out! At Hudsonville’s new farmer’s market, Terra Square, they are hosting an adult movie night featuring The Fate of the Furious. Movie munchies? No worries. Free Jet’s Pizza and movie snacks will be served with the show.

There will also be some special extras such as Farmhaus Cider and Sonder Eatery snacks. These can be purchased with your ticket.

Sit comfy! The event staff strongly encourages you to bring your own seating such as bean bags or lawn chairs. Doors open at 6pm, with the movie starting at 7pm.

Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital sponsoring is sponsoring this movie series.

Ticket information:

Purchase your tickets at City Hall for

$3 (general admin)

$10 (includes one Farmhaus Cider and a Sonder Eatery snack)

$15 (includes two Farmhaus Ciders and a Sonder Eatery snack)

You are also able to pay online at https://www.mt.cm/node/4803/4803.

**Guests must be 21 years or older**

Food and drinks:

Farmhaus Ciders will be sampling a couple of their favorite ciders during the evening.

Treat yourself at Sonder Eatery!

“The realization that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own.”

http://www.sondereatery.com/menus/

About the movie:

The Fate of the Furious

“With Dom and Letty married, Brian and Mia retired and the rest of the crew exonerated, the globe-trotting team has found some semblance of a normal life. They soon face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop Cipher from unleashing chaos.”