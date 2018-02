GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Transform a t-shirt into a trendy new look! Goodwill has tons of t-shirts, so pick up one that’s oversized and follow this easy pattern.

Use chalk, draw it out, and cut it out. The shirt looks best after it is washed and dried. The raw edges roll up and give it a worn effect. Finish the look by tying a bow in the front.

Remember, if you want a bigger bow, then go with a longer shirt or tunic.