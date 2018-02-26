Colors of 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – If you have a remodeling project in mind for 2018, you may want to consider one of several Colors of the Year from industry experts for painting a wall or two or adding accessories.

For example:

Sherwin Williams chose Ocenside, a rich, bluish-green jewel tone that we used in our newly remodeled public restroom in the showroom.

Shaw named the warm, rich glimmer of Gold Rush as their color of the year – what’s gold is new again!

Benjamin Moore chose Caliente, which is vibrant and full of energy

Glidden paint is going with Deep Onyx