GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – You can be conned by a sweet talker. Don’t get charmed out of your hard earned money. AARP recommends watching out for these 4 red flags before you hand over your heart to someone:

If the person sounds too good to be true, he probably is. If they ask for money, beware. Don’t wire money to anyone you don’t know well – even if they sound convincing. And don’t just blindly believe what the person tells you, dig a little deeper and trust your gut.