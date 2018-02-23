Shrek, Dorothy & Snow White plus a Craig’s Cruisers celebration this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) This weekend is the perfect time to get out and enjoy all the fun things around West Michigan. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.

Craig’s Cruisers is the go-to location for family fun in West Michigan and it’s about to get better! Saturday morning they are having a grand re-opening to show off a giant expansion to their Grand Rapids location, which brought in a slate of brand new games and new attractions. There is a revamped laser tag course and trampoline park.. plus, a one-of-a-kind ninja course!

Saturday 10am-noon

$10 wristbands for the first 500 guests

If you plan to jump in the trampoline park you’ll need a completed waiver and Craig’s CruisersTrampoline Socks. You can fill out the waiver online to speed up your check-in process: https://craigscruisers.pfestore.com/waiver/

In order to save time when you arrive, you may fill out and sign your liability waiver in advance. Please note that you must be at least 18 years old in order to …must have a parent or guardian complete their waiver.

5730 Clyde Park Ave SW, Wyoming

Sat. Feb. 24 2:45-4:15pm (Kalamazoo State Theatre)

In honor of the 80th anniversary of the movie Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, we’re throwing a celebration fit for any prince, princess, and animal lover. This February, make your way to the Kalamazoo State Theatre for an afternoon filled with fun the whole family will enjoy. Not only are we showing the original Snow White movie, we are also hosting a woodland creature presentation from the Binder Park Zoo Zoomobile. The best part is, it’s all for a great cause! With every ticket sold, Kalamazoo State Theatre will donate $1 to Binder Park Zoo.

The Grand Rapids Ballet Junior Company presents the family-friendly production of The Wizard of Oz this Friday at 7:30 pm and this Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm.

This is great family entertainment! Call 616.454.4771 for tickets today.

Everyone’s favorite orge is back! Sparta Community Theatre presents Shrek the Musical on Friday at 7:30 pm, Saturday at 2 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sunday at 2 pm. Tickets are $7.50 for adults and $7 for students and seniors.