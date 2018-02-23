One couple celebrates happy ending on Bachelor Winter Games

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Everyone has been in the spirit of the season with winter games all around! When the Bachelor Winter Games premiered on MY ABC WOTV 4 earlier this month, Bachelor Nation had no idea to what expect from this latest “twist” on the popular franchise. The special World Tells All episode aired after the finale on Feb. 22 on MY ABC WOTV 4.

Well love was in the air because fans just found out this news, Benoit popped the question to Clare on national television! You can tell from Clare’s reaction and the live audience that everyone was in shock!

Fans were a bit confused because the show had been promoting a proposal and showing images of bad boy, Dean, on bended knee. Dean did pop a question on camera but it turned out inside the ring box was a key to his apartment. Not the bling we were expecting!

Went for the gold🥇. Took home another metal instead. Watch it all play out at 8pm EST tonight on ABC! #thebachelorwintergames https://t.co/V8VqYij0Ji pic.twitter.com/aOYKQEXUuu — Lesley Murphy (@LesleyMurph) February 22, 2018

So three cheers for another dramatic season of Bachelor TV! You can watch Ari as his journey for love continues every Monday night on My ABC WOTV 4.