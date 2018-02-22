25 families experience VIP experience at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) 25 West Michigan families won exclusive passes to Maranda’s VIP Party at The Dragons, Unicorns and Mermaids exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. The exhibit races the natural and cultural roots of some of the world’s most enduring mythological creatures from Asia, Europe, the Americas, and beyond.

Families can explore the various Mythic Creatures of the world. Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids features models and replicas of preserved specimens as well as cast fossils of prehistoric animals to investigate how they could have, through misidentification, speculation, fear, or imagination, inspired the development of some legendary creatures.

Visitors will discover how narwhal tusks from the North Sea, introduced to continental Europe by Scandinavian traders, lent credence to the centuries-old belief in the unicorn. Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids is great for all ages!

Link: http://www.grpm.org/dragons/

Our friends from John Ball Zoo came along to show the kids and families a bearded dragon and a snake during the event.

Education and fun were the themes for the VIP Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids event! In the video above, see the fun activities for kids and families available at the VIP Party.

Meijer provided a gorgeous spread of food to the guests at the VIP party. Tons of delicious. Check out the video above to see the bakery creations inspired by the theme of the exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.