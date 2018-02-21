Run for a good cause at the 41st Fifth Third Riverbank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — New owners and race management are taking over the River Bank Run. Fifth Third Bank will still sponsor the annual road race through Grand Rapids, but for the first time in 40 years won’t own or manage it. River Bank Events and Media now owns the race. The CEO of that organization says his goal is to keep everything moving smoothly and keep the race around for another 40 years. “If you asked our runners — and I have over the years — would you say we sponsor the race or do we own the race, the consistent response is that we don’t care what you do, just don’t stop doing the race,” River Bank Run Race Director Scott Stenstrom said. “And so that we will.”

The 41st running of the race is set for May 12. You can register online.

The Fifth Third River Bank Run has partnered with six charities to market their valuable missions through the 2018 event. Last year’s charity partners raised over $65,000! Fifth Third River Bank Run is committed to helping nonprofits raise funds through running and fitness and will partner with five charities. One of the charities this year is the Conductive Learning Center, based in Grand Rapids. The Conductive Learning Center serves children birth to age 26 with motor disorders related to Cerebral Palsy, Spina Bifida or brain injury.