Photos: Go Red For Women Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Heart disease unnecessarily claims the lives of about one woman every 80 seconds. The good news is that 80 percent of cardiovascular diseases may be preventable with education and lifestyle changes.

The American Heart Association highlighted the fight against female heart disease at their Go Red For Women Grand Rapids silent auction and luncheon. There, women came together to raise awareness to the cause by promoting the strong, passionate color of red.

We participated in the event by hosting a “Sing Your Heart Out” booth, where attendees could take their photos with the American Idol judges. Make sure to tune in for the season premiere March 11th on My ABC WOTV 4.

