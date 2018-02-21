Jordan’s weekly picks where you can Live Local-Give Local

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-If you’re looking for fun ways to get out on the town and give back to community? Here are a few ways to do both!

Mark your calendar for Saturday, March 3rd at the JW Marriott for the 21st annual Bid For Bachelors and Bachelorettes. The fun evening benefits Friends and Families of Cystic Fibrosis. Men and women from across West Michigan will take the stage to dance, perform and strut their stuff, to their favorite hits while auctioning off lavish auction packages. Packages include gift card bundles to top restaurants in West Michigan, shopping, gym memberships, experiences, overnight stays and even a cruise. All of the proceeds go to benefit those in the West Michigan community who are affected by Cystic Fibrosis.

WHAT: BID FOR BACHELORS AND BACHELORETTES

WHEN: SATURDAY, MARCH 3RD

TIME: 6PM-MIDNIGHT

WHERE: JW MARRIOTT DOWNTOWN GR

TICKETS: www.ffofcf.org

Tickets are $30 at the door.

Grab your girlfriends for lots of laughter, relaxation and fun at the 2018 Girlfriend’s Getaway in Kalamazoo. The fun kicks off on Saturday, March 10th with events going throughout the weekend. Enjoy shopping, a runway show, yoga, wine tasting and fun activities around Kalamazoo. Gather your girlfriends for a day, night or weekend of fun! See the complete list of fun activities at the link below.

WHAT: 2018 GIRLFRIENDS GETAWAY IN KALAMAZOO

WHEN: SATURDAY, MARCH 10

WHERE: SEVERAL LOCATIONS IN DOWNTOWN KALAMAZOO

LIST OF ACTIVITIES: *CLICK HERE

TICKETS: REGISTER HERE.