GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Ferdinand, Paddington and My Little Pony are coming to the big screen as part of Flick’s Family Film Festival at Celebration Cinema. The line-up features a new movie each week. Kids are free and adult tickets are just $5!

2/23: Lego Ninjago Movie

3/2: My Little Pony

3/9: Leap!

3/16: Wonder

3/23: Mary and the Witch’s Flower

3/30: Ferdinand

4/6: Paddington 2

4/13: The Greatest Showman