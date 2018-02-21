Big celebration this Saturday at Craig’s Cruisers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Craig’s Cruisers is the go-to location for family fun in West Michigan and it’s about to get better! Saturday morning they are having a grand re-opening to show off a giant expansion to their Grand Rapids location, which brought in a slate of brand new games and new attractions.

There is a revamped laser tag course and trampoline park.. plus, a one-of-a-kind ninja course!

Saturday 10am-noon

$10 wristbands for the first 500 guests

If you plan to jump in the trampoline park you’ll need a completed waiver and Craig’s CruisersTrampoline Socks. You can fill out the waiver online to speed up your check-in process: https://craigscruisers.pfestore.com/waiver/

In order to save time when you arrive, you may fill out and sign your liability waiver in advance. Please note that you must be at least 18 years old in order to …must have a parent or guardian complete their waiver.

5730 Clyde Park Ave SW, Wyoming