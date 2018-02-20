Think pink with Applebee’s

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Valentine’s Day may be over, but Applebee’s is still thinking pink! On Wednesday, February 21, they are hosting a “pink party” in each of the participating restaurants. It’s a “Ladies Night Out” theme, all about honoring and celebrating women who have fought or are still fighting breast cancer.

Applebee’s is donating 10% of all food sales from all 18 participating restaurants, and they have a wine partner who is providing a rosé wine they will sell that day, with $1 per glass sold also going back to Komen Michigan.

Applebee’s will also have a “Survivor table” at each restaurant where volunteers from Komen and survivors will be at each location sharing information and answering questions, but also encouraging everyone to have fun while sharing the message that no one has to go through this alone, that support is always out there.

Stop in to honor someone in your life who has gone through a breast cancer journey, make a donation, enjoy swag and giveaways, or just dine out at Applebee’s and know your meal will help support the fight!

Participating locations include: Caledonia, Grandville, Hastings, Muskegon, Holland, Greenville, Comstock Park (North Grand Rapids location on Alpine), Saint John’s, Ionia, East Lansing, Plainwell, Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor, Three Rivers, Battle Creek, Marshall, Charlotte, and Coldwater. For more information, and to learn how you can participate in the Apples for the Cure program, call 616-752-8262 or visit www.komenmichigan.org or www.teamschostak.com