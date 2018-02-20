Shrek the Musical, on stage in Sparta

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Sparta Community Theatre is bringing Shrek The Musical to audiences this week. Based on the DreamWorks Animation Motion Picture, this is a stage-show for the whole family to be involved in and enjoy.

SHOW TIMES:

Wednesday, February 21 at 7:30pm
Thursday, February 22 at 7:30pm
Friday, February 23 at 7:30pm
Saturday, February 24 at 2pm & 7:30pm
Sunday, February 25 at 2pm

Sparta High School Auditorium
Adults: $7.50, students and seniors: $7

Reserved tickets by phone at 616-606-0285

