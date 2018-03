GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – A t-shirt corset is a quick and affordable way to give your wardrobe a fashionable edge. Choose a t-shirt that is form fitting from a local Goodwill store.

Next, mark 5 small dots with chalk, evenly spaced down the back of the t-shirt: two rows side by side, like you are drawing marks to lace up your shoes.

Now, take a pair of scissors and cut through the marks you made.

Finish the look by lacing a ribbon and tying a bow!