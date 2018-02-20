Encouraging and inspiring STEM education

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The effort to encourage more young women to seek out jobs in science, technology, engineering and mathematics was the goal behind the Junior Achievement Dream Fair recently held at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids.

There has been a steep decline in the number of female graduates with computer science degrees over the past three decades. National surveys find that nearly two-thirds of teenagers said they may be discouraged from pursuing STEM careers simply because they don’t know anyone in these fields or they don’t understand what people in these fields do. The focus of the event is to inspire 8th grade girls to consider STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) related careers.

The JA Girls Dream Fair inspired several hundred eighth grade girls in the greater Grand Rapids area.