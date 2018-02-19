How our pets can improve our lives

Maranda Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Our pets are an important part of our lives. We feed them, care of them and make them a part of our families. We may not realize the impact our pets are having on our lives, especially for children.  Pets can help children develop social skills and can be a safe way for children to  communicate their private thoughts. They can also help contribute to a child’s self-esteem because pets don’t pass judgement and can help children develop trusting relationships with others.  Pets can provide  contact,  love,  loyalty and affection and teach children how to show those feelings to others.  Having pets in our lives also presents  learning opportunities when talking about life – birth, illness, accidents, death and grief.

>>> Learn more in the video above. 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s