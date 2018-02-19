How our pets can improve our lives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Our pets are an important part of our lives. We feed them, care of them and make them a part of our families. We may not realize the impact our pets are having on our lives, especially for children. Pets can help children develop social skills and can be a safe way for children to communicate their private thoughts. They can also help contribute to a child’s self-esteem because pets don’t pass judgement and can help children develop trusting relationships with others. Pets can provide contact, love, loyalty and affection and teach children how to show those feelings to others. Having pets in our lives also presents learning opportunities when talking about life – birth, illness, accidents, death and grief.

