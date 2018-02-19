Horses provide special therapy for riders

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – For almost 30 years now horses have been the center of a special therapy for riders at the Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding in Rockford. They provide therapy on horseback for special needs individuals of all ages. Each week, they help about 120 to 160 with physical, mental, social and emotional disabilities.

The Equest Center’s individualized program is based on each rider’s needs and strengths. They work in conjunction with physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech teachers, teachers, and parents to coordinate with their goals. They help kids who are learning to talk, walk, gain balance, learn how to focus, and feel better about themselves.