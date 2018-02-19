Go Red silent auction is open!

Attention Grand Rapids gals! Are you going to the Go Red Luncheon this Wednesday?

If you are, the silent auction is now open online! If you RSVP’d to the event, you should receive an email or text message with a link to browse the Silent Auction and place your bids.

The auction will remain open until the day of the Grand Rapids Go Red for Women Luncheon on Wednesday, February 21, closing at 11:55 am.

At the event, the auction will still be done online, so be sure to fully charge your phone before coming. If there’s any confusion, there will be “Bid Buddies” available to assist you in answering questions and help you with bidding. Don’t worry about downloading an app for bidding, as the website will open in your internet browser!

Come ready for bidding and ready for fun!

Any questions? Email our Go Red Luncheon contact, Amy Teske.