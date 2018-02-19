Animals teaching important, life-saving practices

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Pets and animals are an important part of our lives. One special dog in particular, can help us save lives in the event of a fire.

Jake the Fire Safety Dog visited Maranda in studio during our Pet Show. For 11 years now, Jake has been helping children across West Michigan learn how to get out of their homes if a fire breaks out.

Jake is part of the E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety Team that brings the smoke trailer to events like the Maranda Park Party. The smoke trailer demonstration shows families what would happen if a fire occurs in their home. The trailer fills with theatrical fog. Participants get to see where the smoke enters, how to stop it from entering, and watch Jake show them how to crawl low under the smoke.