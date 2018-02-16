The art of chocolate making

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – In celebration of Valentine’s Day Maranda got to go into the kitchen to learn the art of chocolate making. She met a group of students who are part of the Kent Career Tech Center. Students who participate in the program at the bakery are from all over Kent County and are getting to learn how to make a wide variety of desserts like mirror chocolate, wrapped mousse and bubble sugar.

Kent Career Tech Center
A Program of Kent ISD

1655 East Beltline NE

Grand Rapids
616-364-8421

Link http://www.thetechcenter.org/

