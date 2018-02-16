Science brings Valentine’s Day fun to life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – There’s always lot of fun going on at the Air Zoo. Today, Maranda’s friend, Troy, is bringing the science fun into our studios for Valentine’s Day. Troy helped Maranda create invisible ink Valentine’s Card using grape juice concentrate.

There’s always a lot going on at the Air Zoo. This Saturday, February 17, is the Corporate Engineering Challenge. It’s a day where female scientists and engineers from all over West Michigan are teamed up to work with young girls on an engineering challenge.

Throughout February, each Friday, Saturday and Sunday, guests have the opportunity to climb into the cockpits of some of the most iconic aircraft in history. It’s all part of Open Cockpit Month.