GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – It’s a grand reopening party at Craig’s Cruisers in Wyoming on Saturday, February 17 from 10 a.m. – noon. For just $10 per person get two hours of unlimited activities including the new trampoline park, two story laser tag, ninja course, indoor roller coaster, go-karting, ropes course and more!

Join Maranda for an amazing Saturday morning at Craig’s Cruisers, one of the America’s largest indoor family fun centers!

>>> Learn more in the video above.