How parents should respond to tragedy

Pine Rest Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Tragic events like the school shooting in Florida can be troubling for families and children of all ages. Tragic events can leave children feeling insecure and unsure of their world. A parent’s response to their worries and fear can play a huge role in helping kids feel safe again.  

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services has resources for parents to guide their families through these situations, including:

 

Pine Rest offers counseling and other mental health services. If you have concerns, need someone to talk to, or are looking for more information, visit their website (https://www.pinerest.org/services/counseling-outpatient-services/) or call 1-866-852-4001.

