Healthy Valentine’s Treats

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be full of unhealthy sweets and treats, there’s some great alternatives that you can create in the kitchen with your kids. Maranda got a chance to make some of these heart-healthy treats with her friend Shari, and Shari’s granddaughters.
Valentine Fruit Skewers
Hull a few large strawberries and cut them in half from top to bottom. Place the berry halves cut-side down on a cutting board and push a small heart-shaped cutter straight down through them to make perfect little hearts. Thread the berry hearts onto a skewer, alternating with grapes, blueberries, apple chunks or other small pieces of fruit.
Strawberry Bread
3 cups white whole wheat flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
3 teaspoons cinnamon
2 cups sugar
15 oz (about 2 cups) unsweetened strawberries mashed (You can use thawed frozen strawberries)
4 eggs well beaten
1¼ cup Zoye Low Saturated Fat Premium Vegetable Oil Premium Vegetable Oil
1¼ cup chopped walnuts or pecans
- Preheat oven to 350° F.
- Grease and flour two 8″x4″x3″ loaf pan.
- Combine dry ingredients and make a well in the center.
- Put strawberries, eggs, Zoye Low Saturated Fat Premium Vegetable Oil Premium Vegetable Oil and nuts in the well and mix thoroughly into a nice batter.
- Pour into two pans evenly and bake for 1 hour or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
- Cool in pans 5-10 minutes, then remove from pans and cool completely.
Zoye® is a light cooking oil that is versatile won’t overpower your recipes. It’s also naturally low in saturated fats and rich in Omega 3 and Vitamin E. For more recipes visit: http://www.zoyeoil.com/recipes/
Hearts and Greens Salad
1 pkg. spring greens
1 large cucumber sliced
2 red peppers, seeded (tops and bottoms removed)
Sliced white cheese (such as mozzarella)
¼ cup Sunflower seeds
Yogurt ranch dressing
- Place the spring greens in a large bowl.
- Using a small, heart shaped cookie cutter (about 1-inch) cut out heart shapes from the cucumber, red peppers and cheese. Sprinkle over greens.
- Sprinkle on sunflower seeds and drizzle with ranch dressing.
Valentine Party Treats
Heart healthy Michigan Apples are used to make these fun treats that are perfect for a school party!
Valentine Apple Flowers
https://www.redtedart.com/healthy-valentines-day-treats-apple-heart-flowers/
Michigan Apple Valentine Chips
These healthy apple chips are an easy and delicious snack for kids. Try making them with a small heart cookie cutter and cinnamon, they’re perfect for healthy snacks and Valentine’s Day parties. The secret is baking the apples at a low temperature which dehydrates the apples.
4 large Michigan Fuji apples
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
3/4 teaspoon sugar
small heart cookie cutter
- Preheat oven to 225 degrees F (110 degrees C). Line baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Thinly slice apples (about 1/8 inch thick).
- Cut out apple core from with slice using a mini heart cookie cutter. Arrange apple slices in a thin layer on baking sheet. Make sure there is room between each slice.
- Mix sugar and cinnamon together in a bowl; sprinkle lightly over apple slices. (Optional)
- Bake until apples are dried and edges are slightly curled, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Flip once halfway through baking time. (Bake apple more for crisp chips and less for chewy chips.)
- Cool completely and store in an airtight container. Use within one week.