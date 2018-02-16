Fish fry locations around West Michigan 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — It is officially Lent, which means fish fry Fridays are back! Check out the list of local fish fry locations and find one in your area. Did we forget any? Email us and we’ll add it to the list.

West Michigan- Grand Rapids & surrounding area

American Legion Post 179; 2327 Wilson SW, Grand Rapids

Friday nights, February 16 – March 30; 5-7pm

Cost: $10 adults, $5 children 6-12, FREE for children 5 & under.

Menu: All you can eat Alaskan Pollok or Smelt, with coleslaw, French fries, dinner roll.

Assumption BVM – Family Life Center 6390 Belmont Road NE, Belmont, MI

Friday nights, February 16 – March 23; 4:30-7:30 pm

Cost: $9 adults, $8 seniors, $5 children 5-12, FREE for children 4 & under. $30 per family of 4+.

Menu: Choice of Fried or Baked Pollock, Cole Slaw, Green Beans, Applesauce, Choice of French Fries or Macaroni & Cheese, Bread & Butter, Dessert, Coffee, Lemonade, Water.

St. John Vianney Village Hall, 4101 Clyde Park Ave SW, Wyoming

Friday nights, February 16 – March 23; 4:30-7:00 pm

Cost: $10 adults, $9 for seniors (age 60 and over), $5 for children age 5-12. FREE for children 4 & under.

Menu: All-you-can-eat fried Alaskan Pollack, baked Icelandic cod, baked potato or fries, coleslaw, roll, drink and ice cream. Macaroni and cheese available for children. Take out available.

Knights of Columbus #4362; 5830 Clyde Park Avenue, Grand Rapids

Friday nights, February 16 – March 23; 5-7pm

Cost: $9 adults, $8 seniors, $5 children 5-10, FREE for children 4 & under.

Menu: Fried or baked fish, French fries or baked potato, coleslaw, roll, dessert.

Kosciuszko Hall; 935 Park St. SW, Grand Rapids, 49504

Friday nights, February 16 – March 30; 4:30-7:00 pm

Cost: $8.00

Menu: Kosciuszko Hall Lent menu varies each week.

Fish Lads, Downtown Market, 435 Ionia Ave SW Grand Rapids

Every Friday, open until 8 pm

Cost: $18.99 for adults; $8.99 for children 12 & under.

Menu: all you can eat fish, chips, and coleslaw.

Birch Lodge, 732 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

Fridays, 11 am – 9 pm

Cost/Menu: Lightly dusted lake perch – $13.99 all you can eat, or $9.99 for a single portion, served with Brew City Fries.

Blessed Sacrament Parish Family Center, 2275 Diamond Ave. NE, Grand Rapids

Friday nights, February 16 – March 23; 4:45-7:00 pm

Cost: adult fish: $9, adult pasta: $6, Children’s dinner: $4, FREE for children 3 & under.

Menu: Alaskan cod (baked or fried), French fries or baked potato, Cole slaw or applesauce, roll OR Pasta dinner, meatless tomato or butter sauce, salad and breadstick.

St. Alphonsus Parish Center Cafeteria, 224 Carrier St. NE, Grand Rapids

Friday, February 16 – March 23; 4:30 – 7:30 pm

Parish Center Cafeteria – please use barrier free entrance

Cost: $10 adults, $8 seniors, $4 children 4-12, FREE for children under 3.

Menu: Baked or fried walleye, French fries or baked potato, mac & cheese, coleslaw, sourdough roll, beverages, desserts, grilled cheese sandwiches.

St. Isidore Parish Gym, 628 Diamond Ave NE, Grand Rapids

Fridays, February 16 – March 23; 4:30-7:00 pm

Cost: $9.50 adults, seniors 62+. $4 children 5-12, FREE for children 4 & under.

Menu: Baked or fried Alaskan pollock, french fries or baked potato, coleslaw or applesauce, homemade macaroni and cheese, rolls, dessert, beverage; take-outs available.

St. Paul’s Church, 2560 Lake Michigan Dr. NW, Grand Rapids

Friday nights, March 2, 9, & 16; 5-7pm

Cost: $9.00 adults, $5.00 children 5-10.

Menu: all you can eat corn meal battered fried fish, French fries, cole slaw, rolls and butter, homemade desserts.

Marne Lions Annual Lenten Fish Fry, Interurban Depot Cafe, 1580 Arch St., Marne, MI

Friday nights, February 16 – April 6; 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Cost: $9 adults, $4.50 children 4-12.

Menu: All-U-Can Eat Fish, served with choice of fries, baked potato or mac n cheese, includes coleslaw & drink…OR…Large beef and bean burrito with tortilla chips & drink. All meals include a beverage and dessert!

West Michigan- Caledonia/Wayland

American Legion Post 305, 9548 Cherry Valley Ave. SE, Caledonia

Fridays, February 16 – March 23; 5-7 p.m.

Cost: $10 adults, $5 children 6-12, FREE for children 5 & under.

Menu: All you can eat fried fish, fries, coleslaw, homemade bread, chicken tenders, ice cream and beverage

Wayland VFW Post 7581, 735 S. Main Street, Wayland

Friday nights, February 16 – March 30; 5-7pm.

Cost: $9 adults, $4 children 5-12, FREE for children 4 & under.

Menu: All you can eat fish, potatoes, rolls, coleslaw, jello, and a beverage.

Red’s Sports Bar & Grill, 661 S. Broadway, Middleville

Fridays, 11 am – 2 am

Cost: $10.49

Menu: Lake perch dinner weekly special.

West Michigan- Lakeshore area

Grand Haven Eagles Aerie 925, 20 N. Second St., Grand Haven

Friday nights, February 2 – April 27; 5- 8 p.m.

Cost: $9.

Menu: Perch, polluck, shrimp, and chicken dinners.

Hog Wild BBQ, 154 W Lakewood Blvd, Holland

Friday nights, February-April; 4-8 pm

Cost: $7.99

Menu: ½ lb fried fish, side, hush puppies.

West Michigan- Kalamazoo & Battle Creek

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 936 Lake St., Kalamazoo

Fridays, February 9 – March 23; 4-7 pm

Cost: $9 for 2 pieces, $12 for 4 pieces.

Menu: Fried and baked cod, French fries, mac-n-cheese, coleslaw and roll.

St. Philip Roman Catholic, 112 Capital Avenue, Northeast Battle Creek

Fridays, February 16 – March 23; 5-7 pm

Cost: $10 adults, $5 children 12& under, $25 family of 4-5.

Menu: Fish and fixings

West Michigan- Muskegon & surrounding area

Muskegon Catholic Central, 1145 Laketon Ave., Muskegon

Fridays, February 16 – March 23; 4:30-7 pm

Cost: $10 adults; $8 seniors, $4 for children 12 years old, $25 family of 4, $30 family of 5-6.

Menu: Choice of perch or tilapia served with french fries or baked potato, homemade coleslaw, Cole’s garlic bread, dessert, applesauce, and a beverage.

Knights of Columbus, 2915 Fairfield St., Norton Shores

Fridays, February 16 – March 23; 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Cost: $12.50 adults, $10.50 seniors

Menu: Choice of perch, shrimp or combination; choice of red skin potatoes or French fries; coleslaw, garlic bread and dessert.

St. James Catholic Church, 5149 Dowling St., Montague

Fridays, February 16 – March 30; 4:30-7:00 pm

For take-out call after 4:15 pm

Cost: $11-13 adults, $5 children 5-12 years old, children under 5 years old free

Menu: Choice of fired fish, baked cod, Atlantic salmon, or shrimp plate; all plate sinners include a drink, roll, and choice of 2 sides: French fries, coleslaw, mac & cheese, green beans, carrots, Haluski, or applesauce.

West Michigan- Northern

Christ the King Church, 9596 N. Reed Road, Howard City

Fridays, February 16 – March 23; 4:30-7:00 pm.

Cost: $10 adults, $4 children 6-12, FREE for children 5 & under, $35 per family of 4. Seniors.

Menu: Deep fried and baked Pollock, French fries, green beans, dinner roll, mac & cheese, coleslaw, salad bar, and dessert.

Did we miss one? Email us your fish fry details (location, dates/times, cost, and menu): info@wotv4women.com.