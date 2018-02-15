Thinking Spring this weekend with Maranda’s Weekend Family Fun!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) This weekend is the perfect time to get out and enjoy all the fun things around West Michigan. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.

Showtimes

Thursday, Feb. 15 at 7pm

Friday, Feb. 16 at 7 pm

Saturday, Feb. 17 at 11 am, 3 pm, and 7pm

Sunday, Feb. 18 at 1 pm and 5 pm

Tickets

Start at $15

This weekend is your chance to see all your favorite Disney characters. Mickey and Minnie, Elsa and Anna, and Belle and the Beast are just a few characters set to star in this dazzling skating spectacle. This is the perfect way to celebrate winter and has something magical in store for the entire family.

Saturday and Sunday, all day

Grab your rods because Michigan’s free fishing weekend is back this Saturday and Sunday. All levels, from beginners to experienced anglers, are welcomed to join in on the fun for this annual tradition. Families and friends can enjoy fishing on both inland and Great Lakes’ waters this weekend without having to pay any of the normal license fees.

Dates and Hours

Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 3pm-9pm

Thursday, Feb. 15 at 3pm-9pm

Friday, Feb. 16 at 11am-9pm

Saturday, Feb. 17 at 10am-9pm

Sunday, Feb. 18 at 11am-5pm

Tickets

Children 6-14 $4

Adults $10

Showing their broadest array of power boats ever, catch a glimpse of summer this weekend with the Grand Rapids Boat Show. Bring the whole family down to the DeVos Place to meet professional wakeboarders and wakesurfers, participate in a dive tank, complete a boating safety certification course, and so much more.http://www.grpl.org/tasteofsoul/

Sunday, Feb. 18 at 1pm-4:30pm

Celebrate Black History Month this Sunday at the Grand Rapids Public Library. Learn about African American heritage and culture from professors, authors, and scholars , eat some delicious free food from local restaurants, add your family history to the archives, and create fun arts and crafts. Parking is always free on Sundays in the library lot and metered spots on the street will also be free.