The Official Oscars Challenge: make your bets on who will win

[facebook_like_button

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – If you’re making bets on who’s going to win in your favorite Oscar category, join The Official Oscars Challenge! You can challenge your Facebook friends and enter your predictions for the winners in all 24 categories. After making your predictions, you can submit your ballots for a chance to win exclusive prizes including:

Grand Prize Winner: A trip for two to Hollywood to join the fans in the bleachers for the red carpet arrivals for next year’s 91st Academy Awards®. The trip includes two nights’ hotel stay and airfare.

Runner-Up: A three-day/two-night trip for two to Los Angeles, California, to attend a red carpet premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” prior to its release on May 4, 2018. An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

First Prize Winners: An Oscar Prize Pack that consists of a Blu-ray of the winning film that corresponds to the award category from which the First Prize winner was selected and an official “The Oscars” sweatshirt.

After reviewing the official rules and details, make and edit your picks and enter the sweepstakes up until 5:00 p.m. PST on March 4, 2018!