Serving up new food ideas for Fifth Third Ballpark

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – While the West Michigan Whitecaps players start getting in shape for their 25th season, Fifth Third Ballpark is getting ready to bring in some serious eats! Fans love to see the West Michigan Whitecaps, experience an outdoor game, see the mascots, have fun, and of course, sample some delicious food. The process for the menu begins in winter when the West Michigan Whitecaps hold their food preview event.

Whitecaps staff members, food vendors, and brokers all get together to serve up and sample new food ideas for the ballpark.

Vendors tell Maranda they work all year to bring unique offerings to the food event with the Whitecaps. Tommy and Brook joined Maranda in trying out some of the potential food offerings.

From frozen cheesecake on a stick to jumbo stuffed tater kegs, there’s going to be something for everyone when the Whitecaps finalize their new menu for this season.

Opening Day is Thursday, April 5. The Whitecaps will take on the South Bend Cubs at 6:35pm. Gates open at 5pm. Tickets are on sale now.

