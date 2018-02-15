Pillar Awards announces keynote speaker; tickets now available

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The 29th annual Pillar Awards hosted by the Women’s Resource Center will take place on March 15, 2018 at the JW Marriott from 11:30am-1:30pm. To celebrate a milestone of 45 years of service the Women’s Resource Center will be featuring a fabulous keynote speaker, Kathy Beauregard, the Director of Athletics at Western Michigan University. Beauregard is the longest serving athletic director in the Mid-American Conference and is just one of eight female Athletic Directors at the 128 Football Bowl Subdivision schools!

Hear from this incredible West Michigan Power Woman and how she is helping to advance women here in West Michigan during her keynote address during the 29th annual Pillar Awards.

Western Michigan has seen success on and off the field under Beauregard’s guidance as well facility expansions and upgrades. In total, WMU has won 53 MAC championships (27 female, 26 male), a CCHA championship in hockey, and 32 teams have made NCAA Tournament appearances.

Beauregard herself has received multiple awards in recognition of her outstanding service and leadership, including the Gerald R. Ford Sportsman of the Year Award, presented by the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame; the Lifetime Woman of Achievement Award, presented by the YWCA of Kalamazoo; the Under Armour Award from the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics; being named Athletic Director of the Year for the Football Subdivision in the Central Region by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics; the Athena Award from the Kalamazoo Chamber of Commerce; the “Glass Ceiling Award” from the Kalamazoo Network; an induction into the Kalamazoo Loy Norrix High School Athletic Hall of Fame; and Distinguished Alumni Award from her alma mater Hope College.

Tickets: $65

Purchase tickets by March 8th

Join WOTV 4 Women and become a sponsor