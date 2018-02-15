Jordan’s weekly picks on how you can ‘Live Local-Give Local’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Here’s Jordan’s weekly picks on where you can ‘Live Local-Give Local’ around West Michigan.

2018 Grand Rapids Go Red For Women Luncheon

The American Heart Association is highlighting the fight against female heart disease in their Go Red For Women campaign. In West Michigan, the AHA is raising awareness by promoting the strong, passionate color of red. Join Grand Rapids’ women in raising awareness for heart disease at the Go Red For Women Luncheon. The American Heart Association West Michigan’s goal is to encourage women and their families to take action and live a healthier lifestyle.

AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION LUNCHEON

WHEN: WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21ST

DOORS OPEN: 9AM

PROGRAM & LUNCHEON: 11:45-1P

WHERE: 20 MONORE LIVE

CULINARY CABARET BENEFIT

You’re invited to enjoy great eats while supporting the Holland Community Health Center, at the annual Culinary Cabaret. On Thursday, March 1, 2018, fill up on the finest cuisine prepared by premier chefs in the area. You’ll also have the opportunity to win luxury getaways, fine jewelry, state-of-the-art electronics and more. Proceeds will benefit the Holland Community Health Center. For tickets call 616-355-3975 or visit http://www.HollandHospital.org.

The Holland Community Health Center is a partnership between Holland Hospital and Spectrum Health Medical Group. The bi-lingual team of board-certified physicians, nurse practitioners and staff, work together to serve patients in need. The center opens its doors to 10,000 visits each year.

CULINARY CABARET

WHEN: THURSDAY, MARCH 1ST

TIME: 6-9PM

WHERE: PINNACLE CENTER-HUDSONVILLE

BENEFITS: HOLLAND COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER