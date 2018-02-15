Help end childhood hunger by donating $20 a month

IONIA, Mich. (WOTV)-Childhood hunger is an epidemic affecting more than 16 million children in the United States. That’s 1 in 5.



Ionia County has 8,660 food insecure residents. 3,530 are children.

Montcalm County has 9,780 food insecure residents. 4,090 are children.



I’M Kids 3rd Meal is only one piece of a larger project to address food insecurities in Ionia and Montcalm counties. The program is a student-led effort to address the growing food insecurity crisis affecting the 2 counties, by developing environmentally sustainable feeding solutions. It’s easy to help. Along with volunteering, now supporters can donate $20 a month and feed a local child for a month. Each third meal is $1 a day. For $20, one student can receive a third meal M-F 5 days a week for a month.

To help by volunteering, packing or decorating bags, or to donate monetarily, visit http://www.imkids.org/

Donations can be sent to the address below.

IM Kids 3rd Meal

H.O. Steele Education Center

10260 S Sheridan Rd. Fenwick, MI 48834

Email: imkids3rdmeal@gmail.com

Phone: 616-225-7264