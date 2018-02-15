Girl, you deserve this. Apsara at-home spa treatment, you won’t regret.

Latesha Lipscomb Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Need a getaway for the mind, body & soul? I indulged in a luxurious spa treatment at Apsara! But sometimes for the woman on the go it’s easier to create a DIY experience at home.

Here are a few of my favorite things from Apsara to set the mood for yourself…

  • First, include the Jane Irendale Skin Complete Premium supplements in your breakfast plans.
  • Then, drift away with the smell of the Kai rose perfume oil by dabbing a little on all of your sweet spots.
  • Next, use the Me by Feme Skincare products to face the day.
  • At the end of the night, use the MySkin Buddy – you’re personal at home esthetician… to scrub all your worries away.

Book an appointment: http://www.secure-booker.com/apsara/MakeAppointment/Search.aspx

