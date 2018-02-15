Girl, you deserve this. Apsara at-home spa treatment, you won’t regret.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Need a getaway for the mind, body & soul? I indulged in a luxurious spa treatment at Apsara! But sometimes for the woman on the go it’s easier to create a DIY experience at home.

Here are a few of my favorite things from Apsara to set the mood for yourself…

First, include the Jane Irendale Skin Complete Premium supplements in your breakfast plans.

Then, drift away with the smell of the Kai rose perfume oil by dabbing a little on all of your sweet spots.

Next, use the Me by Feme Skincare products to face the day.

At the end of the night, use the MySkin Buddy – you’re personal at home esthetician… to scrub all your worries away.

Book an appointment: http://www.secure-booker.com/apsara/MakeAppointment/Search.aspx