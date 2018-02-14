Cancer surviving sisters perform to make wishes come true

GRAND RPAIDS, MI. (WOTV)-For children living with critical illness, doctor visits, hospital stays and pokes from nurses become the norm. But for families who’ve had their child’s wish come true through Make-A-Wish Michigan, they know it’s a game-changer on the road to success. That is what inspires Make-A-Wish volunteers and supporters. Click the video above to see the inspiring story from this year’s Wine & Wishes event.

Wishes granted are more than just a nice thing or fun vacation. Wishes impact everyone including the wish kids, their families, volunteers, medical professionals and communities.

