Try Brahmi for mental health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Brahmi is a Sanskrit word that refers to the feminine essence of universal consciousness. The word “Brahmi” is actually used to describe 2 distinct Ayurvedic herbs, both know for their mind-enhancing properties and their support of the nervous system as a whole. I am sharing my experience with you in regards to Brahmi in relation to the herb Gotu Kola. Use of this herb has been known to rejuvenate the mind, enhance memory, improve concentration and intellect. For the central nervous system this herb can be both calming and stimulating. It improves daytime alertness and focus and reduces stress throughout the system to improving the quality of sleep at night.

Brahmi can be used externally as a massage oil and also taken orally. For the oral application if using powder or tincture it is best is a room temp liquid vehicle. It is also available in a tablet form.

It is always a good thing to care for our mind and sooth the central nervous system. Brahmi helps make it all easier.

