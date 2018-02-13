Try Brahmi for mental health

Michele Fife Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Brahmi is a Sanskrit word that refers to the feminine essence of universal consciousness. The word “Brahmi” is actually used to describe 2 distinct Ayurvedic herbs, both know for their mind-enhancing properties and their support of the nervous system as a whole.  I am sharing my experience with you in regards to Brahmi in relation to the herb Gotu Kola.  Use of this herb has been known to rejuvenate the mind, enhance memory, improve concentration and intellect.  For the central nervous system this herb can be both calming and stimulating. It improves daytime alertness and focus and reduces stress throughout the system to improving the quality of sleep at night.

Brahmi can be used externally as a massage oil and also taken orally. For the oral application if using powder or tincture it is best is a room temp liquid vehicle.  It is also available in a tablet form.

It is always a good thing to care for our mind and sooth the central nervous system. Brahmi helps make it all easier.

https://www.banyanbotanicals.com/shop/practitioner/michele-fife/

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s