GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Craig’s Cruisers is the go-to location for family fun in West Michigan and it’s about to get better! They have finished a giant expansion to their Grand Rapids location which brought in a slate of brand new games and new attractions.

There is a revamped laser tag course and trampoline park.. plus, a one-of-a-kind ninja course!

Craig’s Cruisers is also revealing the Family Fun Center will have an indoor roller coaster. Talk about fun the whole family can be apart of!