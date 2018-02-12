Giving the gift of comfort and care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Imagine being a young child moved into foster care, and not having all the comforts you may have had at home. Those are things that Wedgwood Christian Services hopes children in foster care won’t have to face.

Now, with the help of young girls from the GEM program at Brookside Christian Reformed Church, they may not have to. The girls collected money to buy items like pillows, sheets, comforters, soap and shampoo for the welcome baskets at Wedgwood Christian Services.