You’re invited! World of Winter schedule and activities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- We all know that winter in Michigan can be cold and gray, so when it comes to getting outside and embracing the season, we need a little help. Today we kicked off an 8-day winter festival in downtown Grand Rapids.

The World of Winter festival kicks off February 9. Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. (DGRI) and it’s community partners are hosting a full slate of winter activities in Downtown Grand Rapids. World of Winter comprises of a variety of free- and low-cost events that feature a wide variety of activities for both families and adults.

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. organizes World of Winter in partnership with dozens of community partners, local businesses and sponsors, including Ice Brigade, Grand Rapids Running Tours, WOODTV8, Grand Rapids Sport & Social Club, Grand Rapids Art Museum, the Downtown Market and the City of Grand Rapids.

World of Winter Schedule of Activities:

**All events start and end at Rosa Parks Circle unless otherwise noted.

February 9

4:00 – 8:00 PM | Ice Bar: Olympic Games at the Downtown Market

5:00 – 11:30 PM | PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Watch party with live ice carving

5:00 PM | Valent-ICE Kick-Off

Downtown gallery of 50+ ice sculptures

Live ice carving demonstration

6:00 PM Ice Sculpture Walking Tour with Grand Rapids Running Tours

8:00 PM Athletes & All-Stars Walking Tour with Grand Rapids Running Tours

February 10

12:00 – 6:00 PM | ICE Breaker & Paint the Park

Community crafted ice mural

Live carving of community selected ice sculpture by Ice Guru Randy Finch

Kids skate FREE

Food trucks

11:00 AM Ice Sculpture Running Tour with Grand Rapids Running Tours

12:30, 2:30 & 5:30 PM Ice Sculpture Walking Tour with Grand Rapids Running Tours

12:00 – 6:00 PM Snowshoe Demonstration in Heartside Park

12:00 – 7:00 PM | Ice Bar: Olympic Games at the Downtown Market

February 11

12:00 – 4:00 PM | Ice Bar: Olympic Games at the Downtown Market

12:30 – 8:30 PM | Human Hungry Hungry Hippo Tournament

12:30-1:00 PM | Registration – Family Division

1:00 – 3:00 PM | Family Division Competition

3:00 – 3:30 PM | Family Division Awards Ceremony at Rosa Parks Circle

3:00 – 3:30 PM | Registration – Adult Division

3:30 – 8:00 PM | Adult Division Competition

8:00 – 8:30 PM | Adult Division Awards Ceremony at Z’s Bar & Restaurant

Additional activities:

1:30, 4:00 PM Ice Sculpture Walking Tour with Grand Rapids Running Tours

February 12

12:00 – 8:00 PM | Monday in Motion

Snowga (yoga in the snow!) in Ah-Nab-Awen Park provided by Gazelle Girl

Beats on the Blue Bridge with Professor Bird

12:00, 5:30 PM Black History Walking Tour with Grand Rapids Running Tours

February 13

12:00 – 9:00 PM |Snow Globe Experience

Fabulous Functions presentsLGBTQ Speed Dating at San Chez

5:00 – 8:00 PM Snowshoe Demonstration in Heartside Park

5:00 – 9:00 PM GR Pop Up Shop in the Rosa Parks Circle warming tent

February 14

6:00 – 10:00 PM |Love on ICE

FREE professional photographs of Valentine’s couples

2-for-1 ice skate rental

February 15

12:00 – 1:30 PM |Relax at Rosa on ICE

FREE ice skate rental

Food trucks

Live acoustic musical performance featuring Gabrial James

12:00 PM GR Culture Walking Tour with Grand Rapids Running Tours

February 16

6:00 – 10:00 PM |Grand Rapids Lunar New Year

The Chinese Association of West Michigan (CAWM) presents the inaugural cultural celebration Downtown.