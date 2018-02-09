You’re invited! World of Winter schedule and activities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- We all know that winter in Michigan can be cold and gray, so when it comes to getting outside and embracing the season, we need a little help. Today we kicked off an 8-day winter festival in downtown Grand Rapids.
The World of Winter festival kicks off February 9. Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. (DGRI) and it’s community partners are hosting a full slate of winter activities in Downtown Grand Rapids. World of Winter comprises of a variety of free- and low-cost events that feature a wide variety of activities for both families and adults.
Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. organizes World of Winter in partnership with dozens of community partners, local businesses and sponsors, including Ice Brigade, Grand Rapids Running Tours, WOODTV8, Grand Rapids Sport & Social Club, Grand Rapids Art Museum, the Downtown Market and the City of Grand Rapids.
World of Winter Schedule of Activities:
**All events start and end at Rosa Parks Circle unless otherwise noted.
February 9
4:00 – 8:00 PM | Ice Bar: Olympic Games at the Downtown Market
5:00 – 11:30 PM | PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
Watch party with live ice carving
5:00 PM | Valent-ICE Kick-Off
Downtown gallery of 50+ ice sculptures
Live ice carving demonstration
6:00 PM Ice Sculpture Walking Tour with Grand Rapids Running Tours
8:00 PM Athletes & All-Stars Walking Tour with Grand Rapids Running Tours
February 10
12:00 – 6:00 PM | ICE Breaker & Paint the Park
Community crafted ice mural
Live carving of community selected ice sculpture by Ice Guru Randy Finch
Kids skate FREE
Food trucks
11:00 AM Ice Sculpture Running Tour with Grand Rapids Running Tours
12:30, 2:30 & 5:30 PM Ice Sculpture Walking Tour with Grand Rapids Running Tours
12:00 – 6:00 PM Snowshoe Demonstration in Heartside Park
12:00 – 7:00 PM | Ice Bar: Olympic Games at the Downtown Market
February 11
12:00 – 4:00 PM | Ice Bar: Olympic Games at the Downtown Market
12:30 – 8:30 PM | Human Hungry Hungry Hippo Tournament
12:30-1:00 PM | Registration – Family Division
1:00 – 3:00 PM | Family Division Competition
3:00 – 3:30 PM | Family Division Awards Ceremony at Rosa Parks Circle
3:00 – 3:30 PM | Registration – Adult Division
3:30 – 8:00 PM | Adult Division Competition
8:00 – 8:30 PM | Adult Division Awards Ceremony at Z’s Bar & Restaurant
Additional activities:
1:30, 4:00 PM Ice Sculpture Walking Tour with Grand Rapids Running Tours
February 12
12:00 – 8:00 PM | Monday in Motion
Snowga (yoga in the snow!) in Ah-Nab-Awen Park provided by Gazelle Girl
Beats on the Blue Bridge with Professor Bird
12:00, 5:30 PM Black History Walking Tour with Grand Rapids Running Tours
February 13
12:00 – 9:00 PM |Snow Globe Experience
Fabulous Functions presentsLGBTQ Speed Dating at San Chez
5:00 – 8:00 PM Snowshoe Demonstration in Heartside Park
5:00 – 9:00 PM GR Pop Up Shop in the Rosa Parks Circle warming tent
February 14
6:00 – 10:00 PM |Love on ICE
FREE professional photographs of Valentine’s couples
2-for-1 ice skate rental
February 15
12:00 – 1:30 PM |Relax at Rosa on ICE
FREE ice skate rental
Food trucks
Live acoustic musical performance featuring Gabrial James
12:00 PM GR Culture Walking Tour with Grand Rapids Running Tours
February 16
6:00 – 10:00 PM |Grand Rapids Lunar New Year
The Chinese Association of West Michigan (CAWM) presents the inaugural cultural celebration Downtown.