Best sledding hills in West Michigan

Katie Klunder Published: Updated:
Thinkstock

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – I remember the first time my dad took me to Johnson Park’s sledding hill as a kid. He always tells the story of how big of a dare devil I was. Supposedly, I wouldn’t ever ride down the hill normally. Whether it was riding backwards, standing up, or taking a running start, I had to show off to my dad. Though I don’t remember this alter-ego I once had, I do remember how much fun I had with him.

You might leave with rosy cheeks and frozen toes, but it’s worth every memory. Below is a list of 11 sledding hills around West Michigan where you can start creating those magical moments with your family.

Richmond Park

  • 1101 Richmond NW, Grand Rapids

Belknap Park

  • 30 Coldbrook NE, Grand Rapids

Union High School

  • 1800 Tremont Blvd. NW, Grand Rapids

Cascade Township Park

  • 3810 Thornapple River Dr. SE, Grand Rapids

Johnson Park

  • 2600 Wilson Ave., Walker

Rosewood Park (Charlie’s Dump)

  • 1899 Rosewood St, Jenison

Pinery Park

  • 2301 DeHoop Ave. SW, Wyoming

Duncan Park

  • Sheldon Road & Duncan Court, Grand Haven

Sugar Bowl Dune

  • Muskegon State Park, North Muskegon

Bertha Brock Park

  • 2311 W. Bluewater Hwy., Ionia

Branstrom Park

  • Branstrom Drive, Fremont

