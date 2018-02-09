Best sledding hills in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – I remember the first time my dad took me to Johnson Park’s sledding hill as a kid. He always tells the story of how big of a dare devil I was. Supposedly, I wouldn’t ever ride down the hill normally. Whether it was riding backwards, standing up, or taking a running start, I had to show off to my dad. Though I don’t remember this alter-ego I once had, I do remember how much fun I had with him.
You might leave with rosy cheeks and frozen toes, but it’s worth every memory. Below is a list of 11 sledding hills around West Michigan where you can start creating those magical moments with your family.
Richmond Park
- 1101 Richmond NW, Grand Rapids
Belknap Park
- 30 Coldbrook NE, Grand Rapids
Union High School
- 1800 Tremont Blvd. NW, Grand Rapids
Cascade Township Park
- 3810 Thornapple River Dr. SE, Grand Rapids
Johnson Park
- 2600 Wilson Ave., Walker
Rosewood Park (Charlie’s Dump)
- 1899 Rosewood St, Jenison
Pinery Park
- 2301 DeHoop Ave. SW, Wyoming
Duncan Park
- Sheldon Road & Duncan Court, Grand Haven
Sugar Bowl Dune
- Muskegon State Park, North Muskegon
Bertha Brock Park
- 2311 W. Bluewater Hwy., Ionia
Branstrom Park
- Branstrom Drive, Fremont