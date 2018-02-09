Best sledding hills in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – I remember the first time my dad took me to Johnson Park’s sledding hill as a kid. He always tells the story of how big of a dare devil I was. Supposedly, I wouldn’t ever ride down the hill normally. Whether it was riding backwards, standing up, or taking a running start, I had to show off to my dad. Though I don’t remember this alter-ego I once had, I do remember how much fun I had with him.

You might leave with rosy cheeks and frozen toes, but it’s worth every memory. Below is a list of 11 sledding hills around West Michigan where you can start creating those magical moments with your family.

1101 Richmond NW, Grand Rapids

30 Coldbrook NE, Grand Rapids

1800 Tremont Blvd. NW, Grand Rapids

3810 Thornapple River Dr. SE, Grand Rapids

2600 Wilson Ave., Walker

1899 Rosewood St, Jenison

2301 DeHoop Ave. SW, Wyoming

Sheldon Road & Duncan Court, Grand Haven

Muskegon State Park, North Muskegon

2311 W. Bluewater Hwy., Ionia

Branstrom Drive, Fremont