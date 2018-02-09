Bachelor Winter Games premieres Tuesday Feb. 13: The international search for love begins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Baby, it’s cold outside when 25 bachelors and bachelorettes from around the world meet in the streets of Manchester, Vermont, for a grand celebration of unity and love on the premiere of the new highly anticipated four-episode series, “The Bachelor Winter Games,” beginning Tuesday February 13th at 8pm on MY ABC WOTV 4.

Chris Harrison hosts with ESPN SportsCenter anchor and sports journalist Hannah Storm and KABC-TV sports anchor and correspondent Ashley Brewer there to help report on all of the exciting action. Bachelor royalty Trista and Ryan Sutter make a special appearance, serving as grand marshals to kick off the festivities. Following a featured performance by up-and-coming country music sensation Ruthie Collins, the singles move into their Bachelor villa at The Hermitage Club at Haystack Mountain in Wilmington, Vermont, and the games of love begin.

Back at the Bachelor villa, Chris Harrison reveals that the winter challenges will begin with a biathlon the next morning. Only the male and female winners will be awarded a date card and the opportunity to ask a potential love interest on a romantic escapade. With suitors searching for love from international versions of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” franchises, chemistry quickly heats up across borders, with an American man sharing a passionate kiss with a woman from New Zealand before the first night is over. The immediate connections among the group make the next day’s inaugural challenge as intense as ever.

With Hannah Storm and Ashley Brewer there to help cover the day’s activities, a particularly entertaining biathlon takes place, ending with two lucky winners skiing off with a date card and a decision to make. One winner makes a difficult choice, leading to a full-on meltdown from a Bachelor Nation fan favorite. While one couple heads to Wilmington, Vermont, for a night out on the town, another departs for a charming date where sparks fly as fireworks light up the sky. Later, at the first dramatic cocktail party, Chris Harrison delivers a bolt from the blue – five people will have to say goodbye at the end of the night, leaving alliances to be made and romance to be had if anyone wants a chance to stay in the game.

“The Bachelor Winter Games” Cast

USA Men

Ben, 29, “The Bachelor” Season 20

Dean, 26, “The Bachelorette” Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay)

Eric, 29, “The Bachelorette” Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay)

Jamey, 33, “The Bachelorette” Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay)

Josiah, 29, “The Bachelorette” Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay)

Luke, 33, “The Bachelorette” Season 12 (JoJo Fletcher)

Michael, 37, “The Bachelorette” Season 9 (Desiree Hartsock Siegfried)

USA Women

Ashley I., 29, “The Bachelor” Season 19 (Chris Soules)

Clare, 36, “The Bachelor” Season 18 (Juan Pablo Galavis)

Lesley, 30, “The Bachelor” Season 17 (Sean Lowe)

Bibiana, 30, “The Bachelor, Season 22 (Arie Luyendyk Jr.)

Lauren G., 27, “The Bachelor, Season 22 (Arie Luyendyk Jr.)

International Men

Benoit, 31, “The Bachelorette” Season 1 – Canada

Christian, 34, “The Bachelorette” Season 1 – Switzerland and Germany

Courtney, 31, “The Bachelorette” Season 2 – Australia

Jordan, 34, “The Bachelor” Season 2 – New Zealand

Kevin, 33, “The Bachelorette” Season 1 – Canada

International Women

Ally, 24, “The Bachelor” Season 3 – New Zealand

Jenny, 34, “The Bachelor” Season 1 – Finland

Laura, 29, “The Bachelor” Season 1 – United Kingdom

Lily, 21, “The Bachelor” Season 3 – New Zealand

Nastassia, 26, “The Bachelor” Season 3 – Sweden

Rebecca, 26, “The Bachelor” Season 3 – Sweden

Tiffany, 31, “The Bachelor” Season 4 – Australia

Yuki, 21, “The Bachelor” Season 1 – Japan

Zoe, 25, “The Bachelor” Season 1 – China