Watch the classic Charlie Brown Valentine’s Day specials on MY ABC WOTV 4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Make Friday night a family movie night this week. We love this throwback classic and your kids will too! The 1975 special, “Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown,” will air with the classic “A Charlie Brown Valentine,” on Friday, February 10 on My ABC WOTV 4 from 8:00-9:00 p.m..

In “Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown,” hearts are fluttering on Valentine’s Day at Birchwood School, and Linus has brought a huge box of candy for his homeroom teacher. Thinking that the candy is for her, Sally reciprocates with a homemade card for Linus. Meanwhile, Lucy demands some affection from Schroeder, and Charlie Brown waits for his cards in the mail… and waits… and waits…

This special stars include Duncan Watson (Charlie Brown), Stephen Shea (Linus), Melanie Kohn (Lucy), Greg Felton (Schroeder), Lynn Mortensen (Sally) and Linda Ercoli (Violet). “Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown” was executive-produced by Lee Mendelson, produced by Bill Melendez and directed by Phil Roman. Music was composed and performed by Vince Guaraldi. It will air with Spanish audio via SAP.

“A Charlie Brown Valentine” marked the first newly created programming from the PEANUTS team in several years. In this special, Charlie Brown finally works up the courage to call the little red-haired girl to ask her to the Valentine’s Day dance. But once again he ends up broken-hearted and empty-handed when he dials the wrong number and reaches Peppermint Patty instead.

Be sure to watch these programs on February 10 (8:00-9:00 p.m.) on My ABC WOTV 4.

Here’s where to find us: Channel Guide